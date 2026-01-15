Chelsea eyeing Federico Valverde (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

John Obi Mikel has claimed that Chelsea needs more quality and experience in the attacking unit, and they should sign Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian International scored 26 goals for Galatasaray last season, and he has 12 goals to his name this season. He is a reliable performer at the highest level, and he helped Napoli win the league title before leaving Italy. He could have a similar impact at Chelsea if he joins the club.

Osimhen has been linked with Liverpool in recent months.

Chelsea told to sign Victor Osimhen

Mikel said via Sky Sports: “Victor Osimhen. He can stretch the play, he can run behind, he can come short, he can score goals, he can do everything. “You need that experienced striker who’s been there, done it, knows how to win big games, knows how to score in big games, knows how to be in the right place at the right time.”

Blues need someone like Osimhen

They have an excellent team at their disposal, but they have not been able to score regularly. Despite spending a lot of money on Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, they have not been able to solve that problem. The two players have scored a total of seven league goals this season.

There is no doubt that Osimhen would be a major upgrade on them. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea decides to make a move for him in future. The opportunity to move to England could be exciting for the Nigerian. He is at the peak of his career, and this could be his final opportunity to join an elite club.

Chelsea will be hoping to get back to the top of English football, and they need elite players. The 27-year-old could make a defining impact for them and transform their attack.