Enzo Fernandez celebrates with Alejandro Garnacho (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea central midfielder Enzo Fernandez is reportedly becoming a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain amid some hint that he’s unsettled at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentina international has been a key player since joining Chelsea in a big-money move from Benfica a few years ago.

However, it could be that Fernandez won’t be so committed to staying with the Blues after the recent departure of Enzo Maresca as manager.

That’s according to French newspaper L’Equipe, as cited and translated by the Daily Mail, with PSG now on alert for Fernandez as a target for the summer.

Enzo Fernandez facing uncertain Chelsea future – what we know so far

The report suggests Fernandez was perhaps one of the members of this Chelsea squad most affected by Maresca’s recent exit.

This link with PSG also follows some information we recently received about Fernandez being a target for Real Madrid.

We’ve also been told about CFC eyeing up Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, which could suggest a possible transfer away for Fernandez in the near future.

It seems nothing will be decided now, but this could be a big story to watch out for in the summer.

Should Chelsea keep Enzo Fernandez?

Enzo Fernandez Games Goals Assists Pass success Rating Chelsea PL 2025/26 20 6 1 85.3% 6.96

(Data via WhoScored)

Fernandez is undoubtedly a top player on his day, but some Chelsea fans might not be too worried about losing him if the club received a big fee.

The 24-year-old isn’t the most consistent performer, though eight goals and two assists from midfield so far this season isn’t to be sniffed at.

Overall, Fernandez is probably still young enough that he can improve further if he stays at Chelsea and if they bring in better players around him.

Still, if he is indeed unhappy now that Maresca has gone, perhaps it would be better not to cling on to someone who’s no longer sure about the project.