"All approved" - Chelsea star set for sudden exit, medical imminent, says Fabrizio Romano

Facundo Buonanotte celebrates with his Chelsea teammates (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly cancelling Facundo Buonanotte’s loan from Brighton and he’s set to undergo a medical ahead of joining Leeds United instead.

Buonanotte was a surprise signing from Chelsea in the summer as he joined on loan from Brighton, but Fabrizio Romano now says he’s set to return to the Seagulls and start a new loan with Leeds for the second half of the season.

Fabrizio Romano breaks Facundo Buonanotte transfer story

See below for details as Romano provided this surprise breaking story on his official page on X…

???? Facu Buonanotte will undergo his medical at Leeds United soon as it’s all approved also by Chelsea and Brighton. Exclusive story, confirmed. ? pic.twitter.com/XXpBdee0GI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2026

“Facu Buonanotte will undergo his medical at Leeds United soon as it’s all approved also by Chelsea and Brighton. Exclusive story, confirmed,” Romano posted.

Shortly before that, he’d also posted the following: “EXCLUSIVE: Leeds United reach verbal agreement to sign Facundo Buonanotte! Chelsea to interrupt loan move from Brighton, leaving #CFC to return to #BHAFC and then join Leeds. Move to #LUFC will be on loan until the end of the season. Here we go, soon.”

??? EXCLUSIVE: Leeds United reach verbal agreement to sign Facundo Buonanotte! Chelsea to interrupt loan move from Brighton, leaving #CFC to return to #BHAFC and then join Leeds. Move to #LUFC will be on loan until the end of the season. Here we go, soon. ?? pic.twitter.com/v8J9447y7F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2026

Facundo Buonanotte failed to make an impact at Chelsea

Buonanotte has shown himself to be a bright prospect at Brighton, but it perhaps still seemed a bit strange to see Chelsea signing him this season.

The 21-year-old could still have a bright future in the game, but he’s clearly not yet at Chelsea’s level, and it seems the Blues have also come to that conclusion themselves.

Leeds, meanwhile, will probably feel this could be a fine addition to their squad to help them stay in the Premier League in the second half of this campaign.

Chelsea, however, might need something a bit different to turn their recent poor form around, with Buonanotte only making one Premier League appearance for them.

The Argentine scored one goal in eight games in all competitions in total for the west Londoners.