Crystal Palace star has offer to join Juventus in January

(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Juventus have approached Crystal Palace for striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, according to Sky Sport Italia, as the Italian giants look to strengthen their attack during Dusan Vlahović’s injury absence.

However, Juve’s opening proposal, believed to be around €35 million, is not expected to meet Palace’s valuation and may be swiftly rejected.

With Vlahović facing a spell on the sidelines, Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti wants immediate reinforcements in the striker department. Mateta has emerged as a compelling option.

The Palace striker is known for his goal scoring quality, his ability to hold up play and bring teammates into the game.

Crystal Palace hold the stronger hand

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a resurgence at Selhurst Park, becoming one of Palace’s most important attacking players.

His form has not gone unnoticed across Europe, and Juventus believe he could slot into Serie A quickly.

Mateta’s contract runs until June 2027, meaning Palace are under no pressure to sell, especially in the middle of the season.

Although the striker’s value dipped during earlier periods of inconsistency in England, his strong form under Oliver Glasner has put him back on the radar of top clubs.

Even with Juventus pushing for a January transfer, the London club are expected to demand a significantly higher fee than €35m given his importance to Glasner’s team.

Palace bracing for another transfer battle

Palace have already endured the departures of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, while captain Marc Guéhi is heavily linked with January moves to Liverpool, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich.

Losing Mateta in the same window would deepen concerns over squad stability.

Mateta has long attracted interest from Manchester United, who are searching for attacking options.

United have monitored the French forward since last season and remain in the conversation, though they are not expected to make a January bid under their current transfer strategy.

Juventus’ initial offer is considered far below what Palace would accept. The Eagles value Mateta significantly higher, especially in a market where top strikers often command €50m-€70m.

