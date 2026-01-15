Declan Rice of Arsenal (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal picked up a win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup last night, and Declan Rice was involved in a heated exchange with Arsenal assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg at halftime.

A lip reader has now shed light on the angry tunnel row between the Arsenal player and the coach, and revealed what the player said to Stuivenberg. (h/t Daily Mail)

What Declan Rice said to Arsenal coach

The exact conversation is uncertain, but lip-reading expert Jeremy Freeman has suggested that Rice initiated the confrontation with a “just go,” before Gabriel stepped in to diffuse the situation and urged Stuivenberg: “Stop, please stop, please stop”.

Freeman added that Rice reacted with: “Oh for f***’s sake”, followed by: “He doesn’t know what the hell he is on about?”.

Rice and Stuivenberg will move on

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old has been excellent for Arsenal this season, and he will be hoping to guide them to a major trophy. Arsenal are the favourites to win the Premier League title, and they will look to win a domestic trophy as well. They have already made it to the semifinals of the English League cup and it remains to be seen whether they can go all the way in the competition.

It has been an outstanding season for Arsenal so far, and they will look to sustain their current run of form during the second half of the campaign as well. It will be interesting to see if they can improve the team during the January window.

