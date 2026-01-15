Arsenal could welcome back loan player unwillingly in January transfer window

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on during the Newcastle game
(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest are seriously considering terminating Oleksandr Zinchenko’s loan spell from Arsenal midway through the season, according to BBC Sport.

Ukrainian international, who arrived at the City Ground in search of regular minutes, has struggled to make the desired impact, leading club officials to debate whether an early exit may be the best solution for all parties.

Zinchenko, once an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City squad and later a key figure under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, has seen his form and influence dip significantly over the past year.

A loan move that has not gone to plan

Forest brought him in with the hope that his versatility, capable of operating at left-back, inverted full-back, or central midfield, would strengthen the squad. However, the move has not yielded the expected results.

The Ukrainian has made just 354 minutes of Premier League appearances so far this season, rarely featuring in a settled role and failing to secure a consistent starting spot.

With Forest battling for stability in their fight to avoid relegation, manager Sean Dyche and the club hierarchy are exploring ways to reshape the squad and Zinchenko’s underwhelming impact has placed him on the list of potential departures.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United stadium
Man United’s ‘perfect’ replacement of Casemiro is wanted by Atletico Madrid
Man City prepare January bid but it is expected to fall short of the £35m valuation
Head Coaches Liam Rosenior of Chelsea and Mikel Arteta of Arsenal were forced to step in and part Enzo Fernández of Chelsea and Martín Zubimendi of Arsenal as they clashed at the end of Arsenal's 3-2 victory during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge
Watch: Martin Zubimendi and Enzo Fernandes involved in a heated altercation at full-time

Arsenal cannot accommodate a return

Oleksandr Zinchenko of Nottingham Forest applauds the fans
Oleksandr Zinchenko of Nottingham Forest applauds the fans (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Even if Forest decide to terminate the loan, a return to Arsenal is far from straightforward.

The Gunners’ squad for the second half of the season is already full, making Zinchenko’s reintegration structurally difficult.

Moreover, Arsenal have strengthened heavily in the left-back department. Riccardo Calafiori has impressed this season for the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Myles Lewis-Skelly has emerged as a promising option for the future, and Piero Hincapié, although naturally a centre-back, has also been deployed on the left with success.

Arsenal plot swoop for £85m wonderkid, Barcelona & Bayern Munich on red alert

More Stories Oleksandr Zinchenko

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *