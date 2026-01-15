(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Bernardo Silva’s future has become the subject of attention with the Portuguese star facing an uncertain future at Manchester City.

The 31-year-old City midfielder, now in the final year of his contract, appears set to leave the club that he helped dominate English football for nearly a decade.

With no progress on renewal talks, a host of top clubs across Europe, and beyond, are positioning themselves to secure his signature, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Contract situation could lead to Man City exit

Silva’s refusal to extend his contract has naturally alarmed City, but it has equally alerted elite clubs across Europe who see an opportunity to sign one of the continent’s most technically gifted playmakers for free in the summer.

His ability to play as a No. 8, winger, attacking midfielder, or even as a false nine makes him one of the most versatile midfielders on the market.

He has made 29 appearances for the Premier League giants this season in all competitions.

City, meanwhile, have begun preparing for life without him. The recent arrival of Antoine Semenyo, who has made an instant impact, could accelerate Silva’s exit as Pep Guardiola reshapes his attacking structure for the second half of the season.

Big clubs are monitoring Bernardo Silva’s situation

Galatasaray have surprisingly emerged as one of the most aggressive contenders. The club has already opened negotiations with Jorge Mendes, Silva’s agent.

Their confidence stems from the influence of İlkay Gündoğan, Silva’s close friend and former City teammate, who plays at Galatasaray.

Saudi Arabian clubs, continuing their aggressive recruitment push, have shown strong interest and are prepared to offer Silva a contract worth several times his current salary.

In Italy, both Juventus and Napoli remain enthusiastic about signing the Portuguese star. Juventus, in particular, have discussed the possibility of moving as early as January, hoping to convince City to part with Silva before his contract expires.

However, any winter bid would need to meet City’s valuation, something neither Italian club has yet committed to.

