David Moyes acknowledges West Ham fans after the game against Luton. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Everton are interested in signing a striker during the January transfer window, and have identified Callum Wilson as a potential target.

As per The Athletic, David Moyes is prepared to raid his former club in order to improve his attacking unit. Wilson has extensive Premier League experience, and he could be a useful short-term acquisition for Everton.

Everton eyeing Callum Wilson

They are looking to secure a respectful finish in the Premier League this season, and they need more quality in the attacking unit. Wilson has not managed to establish himself as a key player for Nuno Espirito Santo, and West Ham are unlikely to stand in his way. It will be interesting to see if Everton comes forward with an official proposal to get the deal done. Wilson could be attracted to the idea of joining the Merseyside outfit as well.

He will want to play more often at this stage of his career, and Everton might be able to provide him with that opportunity. Beto has not been able to score regularly, and Everton needs alternatives.

Wilson needs a move

Meanwhile, West Ham have already added to their attacking unit during the January window with the signing of Taty Castellanos and Pablo. Wilson has now dropped down the packing order at the London club, and it makes sense for him to move on. The former Newcastle star will look to compete at the highest level, and staying in the Premier League with Everton would be exciting for him. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement quickly.

The 33-year-old joined West Ham on a free transfer, and he is likely to be available for a reasonable amount of money during the January transfer window.