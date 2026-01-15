"What were you thinking" - Neville pinpoints the moment it went wrong for Amorim at Man United

Ruben Amorim and Gary Neville (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Gary Neville thinks the recent draw at home to Wolves might have been one of the critical moments in Ruben Amorim’s reign.

Amorim was sacked by Man Utd over a week ago now, and the Red Devils have brought in former player Michael Carrick as their interim manager until the end of the season.

Looking back at where it went wrong for Amorim at Old Trafford, Neville felt that the Portuguese tactician brought it upon himself by going back to his trusted 3-4-3 formation against Wolves.

Amorim had shown some signs of being willing to move away from that tactical set-up, only to then revert to it and play with three centre-backs against the worst team in the Premier League.

Gary Neville on Ruben Amorim’s tactical decision against Wolves

Speaking on the latest episode of The Overlap, Neville felt that would have been the moment when United chiefs started to really ask questions of Amorim.

“I would imagine every football club, the sporting director and the manager are having a weekly meeting, either reviewing the week or reviewing the performance of the last game,” Neville said. “That’s a must of a meeting. That’s happening at every club.

“After Wolves, I can’t believe you wouldn’t have expected the sporting director to say, “Look, what were you thinking there? Why did you go back to what you were doing? Why did you play three at the back against Wolves when you know we quite clearly didn’t need three at the back against Wolves?”

Manager Games Wins Draws Losses Win % Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 168 91 37 40 54.17 Michael Carrick (caretaker) 3 2 1 0 66.67 Ralf Rangnick (interim) 29 11 10 8 37.93 Erik ten Hag 128 70 23 35 54.69 Ruud van Nistelrooy (caretaker) 4 3 1 0 75.00 Ruben Amorim 63 24 18 21 38.10

“You know, he’s entitled to ask that question.”

Neville went on to say that that Wolves game also came in a run of other easy-looking fixtures that presented Amorim with a great opportunity which he ultimately didn’t take.

MUFC are now on a run of just one win from their last seven, with Carrick set to take charge of his first game this weekend – the Manchester Derby against rivals Manchester City.