Joao Gomes in action for Wolves (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes has sent a clear message over his future amid ongoing Manchester United transfer rumours and links with a move away from Molineux.

It’s been a frustrating season for Wolves, who remain bottom of the Premier League table as they surely prepare for life in the Championship next season.

Still, Gomes has been one of the team’s better performers, and he insists he remains focused on helping to get the club out of trouble.

This comes as Man United are linked strongly with Gomes as one of their top midfield targets, but it seems the Brazilian is not currently paying much attention to stories about a potential move to Old Trafford.

Joao Gomes speaks out amid Manchester United transfer links

Gomes gave a clear response when asked about his future, insisting his only focus for now is on trying to help Wolves escape relegation this season.

Speaking to Globo Esporte, he said: “We are working very hard every day to get Wolves out of this situation. The season ends in May and there is still a long way to go.

“We ask the fans to keep believing in us because we are very committed to changing the situation the team is in.”

He added: “I can only thank everyone who has always trusted me and given me the chance to step onto the pitch to represent Wolves. The affection from the fans is incredible, and I really want to give that back. I will give my life on the pitch so the team can finish the season safe from relegation.”

Joao Gomes on life in the Premier League

Gomes clearly feels a lot of love towards the Wolves fans, but it’s also interesting to note that he’s also happy in the Premier League in general, which could be one subtle hint about a future move to Man Utd.

“The Premier League is the biggest national league in the world,” he added. “Everything here is sensational, from the level of the games to the atmosphere in the stands.”