“It ain't gonna work for you”: Joey Barton tears into Newcastle star in wild podcast attack

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Anthony Gordon has not been at his best for Newcastle United in recent weeks.

He is one of their key attacking players, and Newcastle rely on him for creativity and ingenuity in the final third. However, the former Everton attacker has not lived up to expectations.

He has faced criticism from fans and pundits. Now, former Newcastle star Joey Barton has launched an X-rated tirade on the player.

Joey Barton slams Anthony Gordon

Barton believes the player needs to step up and deliver consistent performances so the team can finish in the top six this season.

“It doesn’t matter how many mad colours you put in your hair or Adidas f——- headbands (you have), it ain’t gonna work for you lad,” Barton told the Common Sense podcast.

“Get yourself a short back and sides and start putting a consistent performance in because the way he floats around the pitch.

“He’s got this mad Ronaldo essence-like aura when he’s like Chloe Kelly. He’s got Chloe Kelly’s f——- aura but thinks he’s got Ronaldo’s aura. He’s lucky that Harvey Barnes can’t lay a glove on him. I’m telling you now, he is massively having a poke of himself and Newcastle United have got to finish in the top six. They’ve got a f——- scrap on to finish top six.”

Can Gordon bounce back?

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Gordon will be aware that he has not been at his best. It remains to be seen whether he can bounce back strongly.

Newcastle have brought in a couple of quality strikers at the start of the season, but they need more creativity in the final third. If Gordon can step up his performance levels, there is no reason why Newcastle cannot finish the season strongly.

They are currently sixth in the Premier League table, but they could easily drop into the mid-table positions with a couple of bad results. They will need to string together a few positive results in the coming months to secure a place in the European qualification zones.

