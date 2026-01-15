Jurgen Klopp ready for stunning return to management with his eyes on one job

(Photo by Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool via Getty Images)

Jürgen Klopp is seriously considering a comeback to frontline management if Real Madrid make a concrete approach ahead of the 2026/27 season, according to trusted reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The German coach has been strongly linked with a future return to the dugout, and Real Madrid, a club that has long intrigued him, could become the catalyst for that return.

Although Klopp is currently working as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull, a role he assumed after leaving Liverpool in 2024, those close to him insist he has never lost the itch for elite coaching.

Real Madrid remain a dream for Jurgen Klopp

Red Bull provides him with strategic responsibility and a multi-club sporting vision, but it lacks the emotional, competitive intensity of day-to-day management, something Klopp has admitted he still feels “deeply connected” to.

As per Plettenberg, Klopp would consider returning only for two projects if “everything fits perfectly”.

Real Madrid, the club that has fascinated him for more than a decade and Germany national team, his long-standing dream to manage Die Mannschaft.

Klopp has always admired Real Madrid’s history, culture, and global stature.

Summer 2026 could decide Klopp’s future

Despite fierce battles with Los Blancos during his Liverpool years, including a Champions League final defeat in 2022, he holds enormous respect for the club’s identity and ambitions.

Real Madrid are already planning a squad and managerial restructuring for summer 2026, following recent turbulence and the departure of Xabi Alonso.

With the club evaluating long-term candidates, Klopp’s availability next summer is seen as a potential once-in-a-generation opportunity.

If Real Madrid decide that summer 2026 is the right moment for a fresh era, Klopp will be one of the first names on their list and he would seriously consider taking the job.

