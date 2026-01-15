"Safe to say..." - Liverpool star drops transfer hint in honest interview

Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah on the Liverpool bench (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has spoken out on his future plans in an honest interview admitting that he wants to play more.

The Scotland international has been a key player for Liverpool for much of the last decade now, winning major honours such as the Premier League and Champions League with the Reds.

Still, Robertson is now in the final few months of his contract at Anfield, and has hinted he might look to move on as he’s had to get used to a new role spending more time on the bench this season.

Watch below as Robertson says he hasn’t decided anything yet, but will speak to his family about it before confirming his decision publicly…

"I need to speak to my family and see what we want." ?? Liverpool defender Andy Robertson speaks out on his future, with his contract due to expire in the summer. pic.twitter.com/DbEMHiGG4q — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 15, 2026

Does Andrew Robertson have a future at Liverpool?

Robertson will be turning 32 in March, and he’s only started four Premier League games this season, so it perhaps makes sense that his time with Liverpool could be coming to an end.

Milos Kerkez joined from Bournemouth last summer to give Arne Slot a new younger option at left-back, and, despite a slow start, he’s established himself as the clear first choice in that position.

If Robertson is true to his word and wants to play regular first-team football, then it’s hard to see anything other than an exit on a free transfer this summer.

Liverpool’s old guard quickly vanishing

With Robertson going, and some doubts over Mohamed Salah, we’re rapidly seeing more and more of that great Jurgen Klopp side moving on.

Others like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz moved on last summer, while Sadio Mane, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Darwin Nunez are other big names to leave in the last few years.

If Robertson and Salah follow, then that will really only leave Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker as the last remaining members of the old guard that delivered so much success to the club in the last decade or so.