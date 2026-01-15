(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Manchester City are preparing to make a formal approach for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi before the January window closes, according to TalkSPORT.



The Premier League giants have identified the England international as a key target amid their defensive injury concerns, but negotiations are expected to be complicated, with Palace maintaining a firm £35 million valuation.

Sources indicate that City are weighing up an offer, though it is unlikely to reach the full £35m being demanded by Palace.

Man City want Guéhi but won’t pay full asking price

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently dealing with injuries to Joško Gvardiol and Rúben Dias, leaving the club short on natural centre-backs.

Guéhi, 25, is viewed as an ideal short-term reinforcement who could also serve as a long-term successor in City’s defensive line.

However, with the player’s contract expiring in just six months, City are reluctant to meet Palace’s price, believing the fee does not reflect the limited length of his remaining deal.

Guéhi is calm about his future at Crystal Palace

Despite the growing interest around him, Guéhi is reportedly “relaxed” about the situation and fully open to completing the season at Selhurst Park before leaving as a free agent in the summer.

The Palace captain has so far refused to sign a new contract and has made it clear to the club that he intends to explore fresh opportunities.

This puts Crystal Palace in a difficult position, accept a reduced fee now or risk losing one of their most valuable assets for nothing at the end of the season.

Man City are not alone in their pursuit. Liverpool have been tracking Guéhi since last summer, with Arne Slot’s side seeking defensive reinforcements due to inconsistencies at centre-back and future uncertainty around Ibrahima Konaté’s contract situation.

Bayern Munich are also strong admirers and are reportedly willing to wait until the summer to sign him as a free agent, an approach that could appeal to the player, who would then have his pick of Europe’s elite clubs.

