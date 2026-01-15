Man United make unpopular January window decision that may disappoint their fans

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are unlikely to make any signings this January, even though they have the financial muscle to do so, according to The Sun.

Despite having access to funds, and even preparing to activate Antoine Semenyo’s £65m release clause before Manchester City stepped in, the club’s hierarchy has decided to stick firmly to its long-term rebuilding strategy.

This shift in approach cleared the way for Man City to secure Semenyo, who completed his move earlier in the window after choosing Pep Guardiola’s project over four other Premier League suitors.

Why Man United refuse to spend in January

United’s leadership structure is committed to avoiding what they consider the “panic-buy culture” that has defined previous regimes.

The January transfer market is seen internally as a period where clubs overspend, act reactively, and make emotionally driven decisions that rarely align with long-term planning.

Although funds are available, United’s hierarchy believes that January is not the right time to make major moves, particularly as the club undergoes another managerial transition.

Michael Carrick’s arrival has altered the club’s plans

With Michael Carrick appointed as interim manager until the end of the season, the club’s focus has shifted towards internal evaluation.

United want to give Carrick time to work with the squad before deciding which areas require investment.

Executives believe the squad still contains several players with untapped potential and want the final months of the season to serve as a “live audit”.

Having spent over £250m on six signings last year, United plan to reserve their next major financial commitment for the summer.

Summer also gives the club the opportunity to hire a permanent manager, whose tactical idea will heavily influence recruitment.

