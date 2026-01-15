(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Atlético Madrid have identified João Gomes as a priority midfield target following the sale of Conor Gallagher to Tottenham Hotspur, according to MARCA.



Diego Simeone’s side are actively searching for a dynamic, ball-winning midfielder to replace Gallagher’s intensity and work rate, qualities they believe the Wolves star possesses in abundance.

But Atlético are not alone in the pursuit. Manchester United and Napoli are also monitoring Gomes closely, setting the stage for a multi-club battle over one of the Premier League’s most industrious midfielders.

Man United see Gomes as a Casemiro successor

As per CaughtOffside sources, Man United feel Gomes could be the ‘perfect’ replacement of Casemiro at the club.

With Casemiro entering the final months of his Man United contract, the club have been assessing potential long-term replacements for months.

United’s midfield has been one of their biggest weaknesses this season, with Manuel Ugarte struggling for form and Kobbie Mainoo still developing.

Gomes represents the type of profile United want, young, athletic, aggressive, and Premier League-proven.

The club have been tracking him intensively since the summer, and their scouting reports have been overwhelmingly positive.

Atlético Madrid could complicate United’s plans

Atlético’s sudden entry significantly complicates the situation. With Gallagher gone, Simeone wants a midfielder who can mirror the physicality, grit, and engine his system demands.

The appeal of Atlético is strong for many South American players, and Gomes could be enticed by the opportunity to play in La Liga under one of the world’s most respected defensive coaches.

Given his contract status and importance to the squad, Wolves are under no pressure to sell but major offers could force them to reconsider.

Man United plot bargain swoop for ‘new Moises Caicedo’ as La Liga giants circle