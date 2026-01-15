Michael Carrick is set to be named interim manager at Manchester United (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Hayden Hackney has been linked with a move away from Middlesbrough in recent months, and Manchester United could be a potential destination.

Michael Carrick has been appointed as the inter manager at Old Trafford and he is reportedly keen on a reunion with the midfielder. Hackney was a key player for him when he was managing the Championship club. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done.

Newcastle United have also been linked with Hackney in the past.

Man United could use Hayden Hackney

They need more creativity and control in the middle of the park, and the 23-year-old could be useful for them. He has the quality to do well in the top flight, and the opportunity to move to Manchester United will be quite exciting for him.

Carrick’s presence at the helm will certainly give Manchester United an advantage in the transfer race. They will face competition from clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, as per TEAMtalk. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can win the race for his signature.

Hackney could help Red Devils

The midfielder has nine goal contributions in the league this season, and he could help Manchester United create more opportunities from the middle of the park.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player. The Championship club will not want to lose the player easily, and they have set an asking price of £30 million. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are ready to break the Bank for him.

On the other hand, Tottenham need a creative central midfielder like him, and they have the resources to pay up. It remains to be seen which of the two clubs can get the deal done.