Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Co-owner of Manchester United, speaks with Sir Alex Ferguson in the stands. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes.

They will face competition from Atletico Madrid and Napoli as well. According to Marca (h/t SportWitness), Manchester United want to sign the player at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old will wait for them.

Joeo Gomes is in demand

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid wants to sign the player this month. They recently sold Conor Gallagher to Tottenham and want the Brazilian as his replacement. They have the funds ready to close the deal. It remains to be seen what the player decides. If he decides to stay put until summer, it would be ideal for Wolves and Manchester United.

Wolves are fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they will not want to lose one of their best players. They would prefer to sell him in the summer instead. It would benefit Manchester United as well, and it will be interesting to see if they can convince the midfielder to wait.

Man United could use Gomes

It is no secret that Manchester United need more control and composure in the middle of the park. The South American midfielder would be ideal for them. He has shown his quality in the Premier League with Wolves, and he’s likely to perform even better when playing alongside top-quality players at Manchester United.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for him as well. He will look to compete at the highest level and fight for trophies with Manchester United in future. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds over the next few months.