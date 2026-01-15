Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool laughs during a press conference. (Photo by Clint Hughes/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the highly talented central midfielder, Patrick Zabi, from Paris FC.

The French outfit is holding out for a fee of €25 million for the 18-year-old midfielder. Manchester United have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line, and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay up.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, the midfielder is viewed as the ‘new Pogba’, and Manchester United could certainly use someone with his skill set. They have not been able to dominate midfield contests, and they need quality players in that area of the pitch.

Zabi is a talented young player with a bright future, and he could become a star for Manchester United with the right guidance. The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world will be hard to turn down for him as well.

It would be the ideal next step in his career, and he could test himself at the highest level. Manchester United have done well to nurture young players in the past, and they could help him fulfil his potential.

The reported €25 million valuation seems reasonable for a player of his potential. He could easily justify the investment in the future.

Jurgen Klopp to scupper Zabi move for Man United

Meanwhile, Red Bull is keen on the midfielder as well, and Jurgen Klopp has already spoken to the player regarding a potential move. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can overcome the lure of the former Liverpool boss and sign the player.

The young midfielder needs to choose his next destination carefully. He should join a club where he will get a prominent role and regular opportunities. If Manchester United cannot provide such assurances, the move to Old Trafford would not be ideal for him.

