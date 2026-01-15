Manchester United flags are pictured on seats inside the stadium. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in appointing Thomas Tuchel as their next manager.

According to a report from Fichajes, he is one of the names at the top of their list to replace Ruben Amorim in the long term.

Thomas Tuchel has done well

The 52-year-old has done an impressive job with the England national team so far, and he will be hoping to guide them to a major trophy soon. Manchester United are hoping to make a move for him, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the German to take over at the club level after the World Cup.

Tuchel has managed in the Premier League before with Chelsea, and he helped them win the UEFA Champions League trophy. There is no doubt that he is a top-quality manager, and he has the experience of managing big clubs. He could be attracted to the idea of returning to club level, especially if a big club like Manchester United comes calling. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to manage them will be hard to turn down.

Tuchel could fancy a move

Even though they are going through a period of rebuilding, they have talented players at their disposal and the resources to sign quality players in the future. The German manager could fancy his chances of winning major trophies with them. Furthermore, Manchester United have been in decline for a long time, and it would be a huge achievement for the German manager if he became the first to turn them around and win the league title again.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United submit an official proposal to the 52-year-old in the coming months.