Exit close: Tottenham star edging towards permanent transfer to Euro giants

Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin is now reportedly closing in on a potential permanent transfer to Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig.

The Romania international has struggled to live up to expectations since joining Spurs, despite previously looking like a promising young talent during his time in Serie A.

Dragusin has had spells with Juventus and Genoa, and was a man in demand before he ended up at Tottenham, though he’s now slipped down the pecking order.

And according to the latest from Gianluca Di Marzio, Dragusin could now be set to join Leipzig in a permanent deal despite also having interest from Roma.

It seems, however, that a final decision has not yet been made on the 23-year-old, who could yet also end up moving to Roma on loan.

What next for Radu Dragusin after Tottenham struggles?

Dragusin could still have a fine career ahead of him, but it seems like he made his move to the Premier League a bit too early.

It would also be fair to say that Spurs are not in the most stable place right now, so he perhaps didn’t pick the best destination for him to develop at this important time in his career.

Leipzig could be ideal as a next step for Dragusin as they’ve so often worked wonders with top young players, so he’ll surely be tempted by their offer.

Tottenham, meanwhile, might want to ensure they have a replacement lined up before letting Dragusin go, or they might find themselves a little short of squad depth.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have performed well in defence, but if either one of them gets injured then they could find themselves in trouble.