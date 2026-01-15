Chelsea make approach for 23-year-old forward impressing at AFCON

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea have approached Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj-Moussa to explore a potential transfer, according to Foot Mercato.

The London club are impressed by the 23-year-old’s rapid rise and standout performances both in Eredivisie and on the international stage with Algeria, and have wasted little time in opening discussions with his representatives.

Chelsea begin talks after eye-catching AFCON performances

Hadj-Moussa has seen his reputation surge dramatically following his appearances at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where his pace, flair, and creativity made him one of the tournament’s most discussed emerging talents.

Scouts from multiple European clubs monitored him throughout the competition, but Chelsea have moved fastest, already holding a formal meeting with his agent to outline interest and explore initial conditions of a deal.

The attacker has been involved in ten goals for Feyenoord this season.

The Blues are believed to be gathering information on his price tag, contract situation, and potential pathway under manager Liam Rosenior.

Several European giants also tracking the Algerian star

Chelsea are not alone. Multiple clubs from the Premier League, Ligue 1, and Serie A have been tracking Hadj-Moussa closely, especially as his performances at Feyenoord have shown consistent growth.

Sources in the Netherlands claim Feyenoord are preparing to receive multiple enquiries for their breakout star.

While the Blues are well-stocked in attacking areas, they are still searching for a reliable left-sided winger who can bring both creativity and consistent goal contributions, an area where Hadj-Moussa has excelled this season.

The Blues have spent heavily on attacking players in recent windows and they plan to do the same in the near future to provide new manager Liam Rosenior the right resources to perform.

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior was furious at Arsenal for what they did during 3-2 win