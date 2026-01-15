Liverpool & Chelsea transfer target to be surprisingly made available in major squad overhaul

Ronald Araujo celebrates Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup win vs Real Madrid
Ronald Araujo celebrates Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup win vs Real Madrid (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea may be interested to hear that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is reportedly keen to offload Ronald Araujo in a squad overhaul.

The Uruguay international has mostly been a key player for Barca in recent years, but it seems he is no longer considered a player trusted by Flick for the long term.

As previously reported on the Daily Briefing, Araujo has had admiring glances from clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea, so this new development, reported by Fichajes, could be a boost for the Premier League giants.

There’s a lot of competition in this Barcelona squad, so Araujo might do well to try a new challenge elsewhere to ensure he gets more playing time and a chance to really fulfil his potential.

Ronald Araujo to Liverpool or Chelsea?

Araujo has previously shown a lot of quality, so it’s easy to imagine him doing a job for Liverpool right now as they find themselves in a bit of a worrying position defensively.

Ronald Araujo speaks with Robert Lewandowski on the Barcelona bench
Ronald Araujo speaks with Robert Lewandowski on the Barcelona bench (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The Reds have not been as solid this season as they were last term, with Virgil van Dijk not getting any younger and perhaps in need of a long-term successor to come in soon.

Ibrahima Konate is also a worry as he’s nearing the end of his contract and has suffered a dip in form this season anyway.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are on the market for a centre-back signing this January, according to the Telegraph, so Araujo could be an ideal option if he’s available.

The Blues are a little short of quality at the back as they remain reliant on Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana are also options, but have had injury problems, so another new addition in that area definitely wouldn’t hurt.

