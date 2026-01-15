Thomas Frank is under a lot of pressure at Tottenham. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to sell Alejo Veliz this month, and they have already agreed on a deal with Brazilian club Bahia.

According to a report from Alejo Gerbaudo, the two clubs have an ‘agreement’ on a fee of around €10 million for the attacker, but he is not keen on the move. He wants to compete in the Copa Libertadores with Rosario Central.

Veliz has been linked with other clubs in the past. He has had unsuccessful loan spells as well.

Alejo Veliz not keen on Bahia move

The striker is currently on loan at Rosario Central, and he came through the ranks at the Argentine club before joining Tottenham. The 22-year-old failed to establish himself as an important player at the Premier League club, and he has made just one senior appearance with them. It is clear that he does not have a future at Tottenham, and it would be ideal for him to leave them permanently.

The Brazilian club is prepared to provide him with a permanent exit this month, but he wants to stay at his boyhood club. It will be interesting to see whether all parties can reach an agreement.

Veliz has done well for Rosario Central

Veliz has scored 24 goals in 79 matches for Rosario Central, and he has the quality to develop into a clinical striker. Playing regularly at his boyhood club could be ideal for his development right now. He is clearly enjoying his football in his comfort zone.

However, Tottenham are looking to offload the player and recoup some money from his departure. They have already agreed on a deal with the Brazilian club, and Bahia will now have to convince the striker. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

It will be interesting to see if Rosario Central is willing to make a permanent move for him. That could be ideal for the player as well.