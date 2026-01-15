West Ham United star informs club of his desire to leave with personal terms agreed

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Lucas Paquetá has formally informed West Ham United of his desire to leave the club and return to Flamengo, the Brazilian giants where his professional journey began.



The midfielder has already agreed personal terms with Flamengo, and the Rio de Janeiro side are preparing a fresh round of negotiations with West Ham in the coming days, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Lucas Paquetá wants Flamengo return – talks to intensify

Flamengo have been working quietly but persistently behind the scenes to bring Paquetá home.

Discussions between the player’s representatives and the Brazilian club progressed rapidly last week, culminating in a full agreement on personal terms.

The move has now taken a significant step forward with Paquetá officially communicating his desire to leave the Premier League club.

Sources close to Flamengo believe West Ham may be open to “softening their stance”, especially now that the player himself has pushed for the move.

A complicated departure for West Ham United

For the Hammers, Paquetá’s situation arrives at a delicate moment. The Brazilian has been one of the team’s most influential players since joining from Lyon in 2022.

Losing him mid-season would be a significant blow for their chances of survival in the Premier League.

However, the Hammers are aware that retaining an unhappy player rarely ends well.

Flamengo, meanwhile, are pushing aggressively. They view Paquetá not only as a marquee signing, but as a symbolic return of one of their most successful academy graduates.

Flamengo will submit a fresh proposal in the coming days, adjusted to reflect West Ham’s expectations. The English club had previously resisted any January approach, but insiders now sense momentum shifting.

