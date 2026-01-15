A general view of Liverpool flags and banners outside of Anfield. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso was recently shown the door by Real Madrid, and he is already being linked with a return to management.

Clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are reportedly interested in him. The 44-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young managers in the game, and he could prove to be an excellent option for all three clubs.

Alonso has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Xabi Alonso is in demand

Pep Guardiola has been linked with a move away from Manchester City at the end of this season, and it will be interesting to see if Alonso is willing to replace him. On the other hand, Manchester United have sacked Ruben Amorim and need a quality appointment to help them bounce back strongly. They have an ambitious project, and they are an attractive destination for the Spanish manager.

Alonso wants the Liverpool job

However, a report from Fichajes claims that Liverpool is the team that excites the most. There is an emotional connection with the 44-year-old, given the fact that he played for them, and he is a fan favourite at the club. Furthermore, they have a stable and ambitious project. Liverpool have an exceptional squad and they recently won the Premier League title. They are clearly at a level where they can compete for league titles and the Champions League. Any manager will be attracted to the idea of managing them.

It has been a disappointing season for Liverpool so far, and Arne Slot is under pressure. If he fails to turn things around and help them win a trophy season, he could be shown the door at the end of the season. The 44-year-old Spanish manager could be the ideal replacement. He has proven himself in Germany, and he would get to reunite with some of his former players at Anfield.