Sources: "Arsenal have been in his ear..." - PL star expected to snub Man City transfer

Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal have approached Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi about a free transfer to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

As first reported in my Daily Briefing exclusive here, Guehi is a target for Manchester City this January, but has not yet made a final decision on a move.

The England international has been taking his time over a possible exit this month, and the feeling from my sources in the industry is that he’s leaning towards waiting until becoming a free agent in the summer.

That could give Arsenal the edge in the race to sign Guehi, though Liverpool have also previously been in a strong position for the 25-year-old.

“City have made a bid and want Guehi to join now,” my source said. “The fee is not expected to be an issue, but the player isn’t fully on board. Arsenal have been in his ear about waiting until the summer and although there’s been no final decision yet, that’s generally felt to be the direction he’s leaning towards.”

Arsenal hijacking Manchester City’s Marc Guehi transfer?

Guehi may still end up moving to the Etihad Stadium this winter, but for the time being there are perhaps signs that he hasn’t been entirely sold on the potential deal.

City are still waiting for a response as they try to get a deal done as quickly as possible, but this latest update should give some hope to the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

It is also understood that Bayern Munich also have a concrete interest in Guehi, so it could be that he’s simply keeping all his options open for when he’s out of contract in a few months’ time.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has, however, pulled off similar tricks before when he played a key role in persuading Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi to snub other offers for moves to the Emirates Stadium.

Do Arsenal even need Marc Guehi?

AFC have plenty of defensive depth as it is, with Guehi not exactly looking like someone likely to start a lot of games ahead of either one of William Saliba or Gabriel Magalhaes.

Even without those two available, Arsenal have a long list of backups who can fill in there, such as Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, and Ben White.

Guehi may well be temped to work under Arteta at this exciting and ambitious Arsenal project, but he would surely get more playing time at City, Liverpool or Bayern.