Mikel Arteta gives intriguing response to question about new Arsenal addition

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken out on the reported addition of Thomas Gronnemark as their new specialist throw-in coach.

The Gunners are said to have already started working with Gronnemark, who has also previously had a role at Liverpool.

According to BBC Sport, the Dane is taking on a part-time role at the Emirates Stadium, but Arteta would not confirm the story in his press conference on Friday.

The Spanish tactician spoke to the press ahead of the weekend Premier League match away to Nottingham Forest, and the arrival of Gronnemark was one of the topics discussed.

When asked about bringing in Gronnemark, Arteta said: “No comment about it.”

Arteta was then pressed on trying to improve in that area, to which he responded: “We try to improve every single area, every single margin that we possibly can to be a better team.

“We have many experts, many people around to help us to become as good as we can.”

Arsenal fans will perhaps be surprised that Arteta slightly evaded this question, but it’s also probably fair enough if the 43-year-old doesn’t want to give too much away about his tactics and work on the training ground.

Arsenal have become set-piece specialists under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal were well known for a long time as a team that always tried to play free-flowing and attacking football first and foremost under Arsene Wenger.

However, Arteta has done a lot of work turning the north London giants into a force to be reckoned with on set-pieces.

Arsenal have now scored a total of 24 goals from set plays so far this season, more than any other team in Europe.

If they can now add throw-ins to their repertoire then they’re going to be very dangerous indeed.