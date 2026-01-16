Arsenal prepare mega contract for Spaniard as club is ready to show ambition

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal are preparing to offer Mikel Arteta a new contract running until 2029, according to journalist Nicolo Schira.



When Arteta took charge in December 2019, Arsenal were in one of their most turbulent periods of the modern era, languishing in mid-table, lacking identity, and facing a fractured dressing room.

Fast forward to 2026, and the transformation is remarkable.

Under Arteta’s command, Arsenal have achieved three consecutive second-place finishes in the Premier League, returned to the Champions League semifinals last season, built one of the deepest and most tactically flexible squads in Europe and re-established themselves as fierce title contenders.

While major silverware has narrowly eluded them so far, Arsenal have become a consistent elite force again, playing some of the most controlled and high-intensity football in the Premier League.

Arsenal are top of the league and growing stronger

Arsenal sit six points clear at the top of the Premier League, ahead of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The combination of squad depth, defensive stability, and Arteta’s evolving tactical approach has given the club their strongest title position since the Invincibles era.

This dominant league campaign has only strengthened the board’s belief that Arteta is the manager capable of delivering long-term success and finally ending their two-decade wait for a Premier League trophy.

Gunners want to secure Arteta’s future

Arteta last signed an extension in September 2024, keeping him at the club until 2027.

That deal was already viewed as a landmark commitment, but Arsenal now want to move early again to fend off any future interest from Europe’s top clubs.

Arteta’s influence extends far beyond matchdays. He now plays a major role in transfer decisions, academy integration, and squad planning.

Arsenal’s hierarchy believe that his project is only entering its prime years.

