Arsenal prepare mega contract for Spaniard as club is ready to show ambition

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Arsenal's Mikel Arteta and 'breaking news' banner
(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal are preparing to offer Mikel Arteta a new contract running until 2029, according to journalist Nicolo Schira.

When Arteta took charge in December 2019, Arsenal were in one of their most turbulent periods of the modern era, languishing in mid-table, lacking identity, and facing a fractured dressing room.

Fast forward to 2026, and the transformation is remarkable.

Under Arteta’s command, Arsenal have achieved three consecutive second-place finishes in the Premier League, returned to the Champions League semifinals last season, built one of the deepest and most tactically flexible squads in Europe and re-established themselves as fierce title contenders.

While major silverware has narrowly eluded them so far, Arsenal have become a consistent elite force again, playing some of the most controlled and high-intensity football in the Premier League.

Arsenal are top of the league and growing stronger

Arsenal sit six points clear at the top of the Premier League, ahead of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The combination of squad depth, defensive stability, and Arteta’s evolving tactical approach has given the club their strongest title position since the Invincibles era.

This dominant league campaign has only strengthened the board’s belief that Arteta is the manager capable of delivering long-term success and finally ending their two-decade wait for a Premier League trophy.

More Stories / Latest News
Kobbie Mainoo and Michael Carrick
Sources: Update on transfer saga that impacts Man United & Chelsea following manager change
Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace, plus 'exclusive' banner
Sources: “Arsenal have been in his ear…” – PL star expected to snub Man City transfer
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in training
Insider confirms Arsenal are ready to target summer move for Newcastle star

Gunners want to secure Arteta’s future

Mikel Arteta applauds the Arsenal fans
Mikel Arteta applauds the Arsenal fans (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arteta last signed an extension in September 2024, keeping him at the club until 2027.

That deal was already viewed as a landmark commitment, but Arsenal now want to move early again to fend off any future interest from Europe’s top clubs.

Arteta’s influence extends far beyond matchdays. He now plays a major role in transfer decisions, academy integration, and squad planning.

Arsenal’s hierarchy believe that his project is only entering its prime years.

Sources: “Arsenal have been in his ear…” – PL star expected to snub Man City transfer

More Stories Mikel Arteta

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *