Villa move to sign Real Madrid playmaker after missing out on Spurs star

Unai Emery and the Real Madrid logo
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery shouts instructions (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is reportedly pushing for the club to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos after missing out on Conor Gallagher.

According to Fichajes, Villa were keen on Gallagher, though he’s just ended up leaving Atletico Madrid for a move to Tottenham instead.

Now it seems Emery wants AVFC to turn their attention towards Ceballos at Real Madrid, with the pair having previously worked together at Arsenal.

The 29-year-old has not been a regular for Los Blancos for some time now, so one imagines he’ll surely be open to a move away for more first-team football.

Real Madrid’s stance on Dani Ceballos transfer

Dani Ceballos in action for Real Madrid (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Fichajes suggest that Real could be open to letting Ceballos go for around €10-20m, though it seems their preference would be to do this deal in the summer rather than now.

It remains to be seen if Villa will instead push to get Ceballos in now, but one imagines they could really do with a new addition in that area of the pitch as soon as possible.

Emery’s side are having a good season and look to have a real chance of finishing in the top four and qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

However, if Madrid don’t want to let Ceballos go now then it might be that the Midlands outfit have to move on to other targets.

