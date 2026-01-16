Aston Villa confident of sealing blockbuster deal for attacker in January

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are increasingly confident of securing a sensational return for Tammy Abraham, with club officials encouraged by the outcome of recent talks with the player’s camp.

According to Ben Jacobs, the 28-year-old striker is open to rejoining Villa Park, and the Premier League title challengers are prepared to offer him a long-term contract as part of their January rebuild.

Abraham has long been on Unai Emery’s shortlist as the club look to add a proven goalscorer to support Ollie Watkins during the second half of their campaign.

With Villa competing on multiple fronts, including the Premier League, FA Cup, and Europe, the need for attacking depth has become urgent.

Tammy Abraham has history with Aston Villa

The England international, who previously spent a prolific season on loan at Villa in 2018-19, remains fondly remembered in Birmingham after scoring 26 goals in 40 matches, firing the club to Premier League promotion.

Those close to the player say he would welcome a return to the club that reignited his career.

Roma are open to selling the attacker and they would accept a fee below £15 million.

However, the complication lies with Besiktas, where Abraham is currently on loan. His season-long deal includes a conditional obligation to buy worth £11 million, meaning the Turkish club controls his short-term future.

Villa face complication in Abraham deal

Besiktas must either agree to terminate the loan early, or waive their purchase obligation.

Early indications suggest they are reluctant to do so unless they receive compensation or are guaranteed a financial benefit in the final structure of the deal.

Despite signing Brian Madjo earlier in the window, Villa are still actively searching for another striker capable of rotating with Watkins.

Villa remain “optimistic” and believe the player’s willingness to join could help accelerate talks.

Negotiations between all three clubs are ongoing, and there is a growing feeling that an agreement can be found before the window closes.

