Chelsea rival Arsenal & Man Utd for €30m wonderkid transfer

Arsenal and Chelsea flags (Photo by Eddie Keogh, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are ready to rival the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United for the potential transfer of Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet.

As reported via the Daily Briefing, I’ve been told that the Blues have added Jacquet to their list of targets as they look for a new defensive signing this January.

The highly-rated young Frenchman is also understood to be on the radar of Arsenal, while Manchester United have also monitored him.

Jacquet could leave Rennes for around €30m and it seems inevitable that he’ll soon earn himself a move to a bigger club, especially for that bargain fee.

Jeremy Jacquet set to have choice of top Premier League clubs

Jacquet will have a choice to make if he does end up receiving offers from all three of Chelsea, Arsenal, and Man United.

All three of these clubs are big names in the world of football, but there’d be different positives and negatives about each move.

Arsenal are currently the most competitive side, with Mikel Arteta’s men leading the Premier League table by six points and generally looking like one of the best teams in Europe at the moment.

Still, Jacquet might struggle to play regularly for the Gunners due to the presence of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, so it might not be the best move for his development.

Chelsea are pretty reliable when it comes to giving opportunities to young players, so that might make Stamford Bridge pretty appealing.

At the same time, the Chelsea project has appeared a bit all over the place in recent times due to frequent managerial changes, though Liam Rosenior knows Jacquet well from his time in Ligue 1.

United, meanwhile, should be able to give Jacquet a key role as well, but they’re perhaps even more of a mess than Chelsea after yet another managerial change and no certainty about what the situation will be at Old Trafford this summer.