Liam Rosenior is ready to make his first signing at Chelsea in January window

Chelsea are preparing to make a January move for a new centre-back as part of their early support for recently appointed head coach Liam Rosenior, according to The Telegraph’s Matt Law.
Last summer, Maresca reportedly requested a new centre-back to strengthen a squad that struggled for defensive consistency.
That request was denied, prompting internal frustration, especially as Chelsea were forced to rely heavily on the current options.
Now, with Rosenior arriving on a long-term contract and tasked with resetting Chelsea’s identity, Stamford Bridge officials appear more willing to act.
Two young centre-back on the radar
Chelsea have begun exploring moves for promising young defenders, and two names have emerged as frontline candidates.
Jérémy Jacquet (Rennes)
The 20-year-old French centre-back is widely admired for his composure, aerial dominance, and ball-playing ability.
Rennes value him highly, having fast-tracked his development over the last year. Chelsea see him as a long-term project with elite potential.
Jacobo Ramón (Como)
One of Europe’s fastest-rising defensive talents, the 21-year-old Spaniard has attracted interest from Tottenham, Liverpool, and Chelsea since December. Ramón is under contract until 2030, but crucial clauses complicate his situation.
Real Madrid hold an €8m buy-back option. Madrid also own 50% of his sell-on rights.
Chelsea also planning midfield and attacking additions
While the centre-back position is an immediate focus for January, Chelsea’s broader recruitment plan includes a new central midfielder and a new attacker.
These moves are expected to take place in the summer window, when the club anticipates more favourable market conditions and a clearer understanding of Rosenior’s long-term squad needs.
However, the Blues remain open to opportunities this month if unexpected chances arise, a shift from the rigid strategy seen earlier in the season.
Chelsea given green light to sign Man United target as Blues eye January upgrade
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment