Liam Rosenior is ready to make his first signing at Chelsea in January window

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are preparing to make a January move for a new centre-back as part of their early support for recently appointed head coach Liam Rosenior, according to The Telegraph’s Matt Law.



Last summer, Maresca reportedly requested a new centre-back to strengthen a squad that struggled for defensive consistency.

That request was denied, prompting internal frustration, especially as Chelsea were forced to rely heavily on the current options.

Now, with Rosenior arriving on a long-term contract and tasked with resetting Chelsea’s identity, Stamford Bridge officials appear more willing to act.

Two young centre-back on the radar

Chelsea have begun exploring moves for promising young defenders, and two names have emerged as frontline candidates.

Jérémy Jacquet (Rennes)

The 20-year-old French centre-back is widely admired for his composure, aerial dominance, and ball-playing ability.

Rennes value him highly, having fast-tracked his development over the last year. Chelsea see him as a long-term project with elite potential.

Jacobo Ramón (Como)

One of Europe’s fastest-rising defensive talents, the 21-year-old Spaniard has attracted interest from Tottenham, Liverpool, and Chelsea since December. Ramón is under contract until 2030, but crucial clauses complicate his situation.

Real Madrid hold an €8m buy-back option. Madrid also own 50% of his sell-on rights.

Chelsea also planning midfield and attacking additions

While the centre-back position is an immediate focus for January, Chelsea’s broader recruitment plan includes a new central midfielder and a new attacker.

These moves are expected to take place in the summer window, when the club anticipates more favourable market conditions and a clearer understanding of Rosenior’s long-term squad needs.

However, the Blues remain open to opportunities this month if unexpected chances arise, a shift from the rigid strategy seen earlier in the season.

