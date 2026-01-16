(Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has emerged as a transfer target for AC Milan and AS Roma, according to Sky Sports Italia, with the England international’s contract at Old Trafford set to expire at the end of the season.

As he edges towards becoming a free agent, interest from Serie A’s elite is growing, and United may be open to negotiating a deal before the winter window closes.

Italian giants explore move for Maguire

Both Milan and Roma are monitoring Maguire’s situation closely. Milan, who have prioritised adding experience and leadership to their defensive unit, see Maguire as a potential partner for Fikayo Tomori.

A move to San Siro would also reunite Maguire with his former Premier League rival Christian Pulisic, now thriving in Italy.

Roma, meanwhile, are looking to reinforce their back line following recurring injury issues and a lack of depth.

Maguire’s physical style, organisation, and aerial dominance appeal strongly to the Giallorossi, who often struggle to defend set pieces and maintain defensive stability over long stretches of the season.

Man United ready for a defensive reset

Maguire has been a key figure at Man United since joining from Leicester City in 2019 for a then world-record £80m fee for a defender.

Despite periods of heavy criticism and inconsistent form, he has enjoyed resurgence spells under different managers, proving his resilience and professionalism.

However, Man United are expected to reshape their defensive core in the summer, with plans to bring in younger centre-backs as part of a long-term rebuild under INEOS.

With his contract winding down, Maguire is one of several senior players likely to move on.

Serie A has revived the careers of many Premier League defenders who found success in a slower, more tactical setting, from Chris Smalling to Tomori and Maguire could be next in that line.

