Insider confirms Arsenal are ready to target summer move for Newcastle star

Arsenal are preparing an audacious summer move for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, with Mikel Arteta identifying the England international as a priority target ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The Gunners have been tracking Gordon for several months and are now ready to test Newcastle’s resolve with a substantial offer in the summer, according to a source on X.

Arsenal’s admiration for Gordon dates back to his breakthrough at Everton, where his electric pace, relentless work rate and ability to play across the front line first caught the eye of scouts.

Since joining Newcastle in January 2023, the winger has elevated his game even further, becoming one of the Premier League’s most dynamic attacking threats.

With Arsenal looking to strengthen their wide options and maintain competition in their attack, Gordon fits the stylistic and tactical profile Arteta demands.

Newcastle’s financial dilemma could open the door

While Newcastle consider Gordon one of their most important players, recent reports indicate the club may need to make at least one high-value sale in the summer to remain compliant with Premier League financial regulations.

Gordon’s stats this season:

Competition Matches Played Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Premier League 16 2 1 2 1 Champions League 6 5 2 1 0 EFL Cup 4 0 0 0 0 FA Cup 1 1 1 0 0 Total 27 8 4 3 1

With the winger among their most marketable assets, Arsenal see an opportunity to strike.

It remains to be seen how much Newcastle will demand for the winger but it is expected to be a massive amount.

Arsenal are looking for more attacking additions

The Gunners signed the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and others in the summer last year.

Arteta now wants to add another attacker who can play on the left side of the attack.

The position is currently occupied by Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli plays as the back up.

However, Arteta is now planning for the future and making sure that he addresses a crucial issue facing his squad.

Gordon’s presence would give Arsenal another high-calibre winger capable of deciding big matches.

