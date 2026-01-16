Kobbie Mainoo and Michael Carrick (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo now no longer looks likely to push for a move away from Old Trafford this January.

As first reported here in my exclusive for the Daily Briefing, the change in manager at Man Utd now looks to have persuaded Mainoo to wait it out for a bit longer with the club.

The Red Devils have had interest in Mainoo for some time now, with the England international falling out of favour under previous manager Ruben Amorim.

Chelsea have been among Mainoo’s suitors in recent times, along with Napoli, but it now looks like he’ll remain at United under new interim manager Michael Carrick.

This is a blow for Chelsea, though, as the Blues could do with more depth in midfield after the injury problems suffered by Romeo Lavia.

Kobbie Mainoo transfer boost for Manchester United after manager change

United’s position had always been that they wanted to keep Mainoo for the squad depth, though the player himself was seriously considering leaving for more playing time.

The positive for MUFC now is that Mainoo looks to have cooled his interest in leaving, so he can now work on getting his place back.

It’s understood that Carrick has already given Mainoo some assurances of more of a key role in the United squad in the second half of the season.

“I really like him, I think he just needs a bit of patience and that little bit of break again, which I’m sure he’ll get,” Carrick previously said of Mainoo, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Fresh start for everyone at Manchester United

Things were clearly going really badly under Amorim, so it will be interesting to see what kind of impact Carrick can have.

The former United midfielder has been highly rated as a coach, having previously served on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s staff, whilst also having an impressive stint as Middlesbrough manager.

United fans will hope this proves to be the breath of fresh air that the club needs, and that the likes of Mainoo can benefit from the change.