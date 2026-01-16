Leeds in pole position to sign £9m La Liga star straight after Buonanotte

Leeds United FC
Posted by
Leeds United boss Daniel Farke and 'breaking news' banner
Daniel Farke could be bringing a new signing to Leeds United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly emerging as the favourites for the £9m transfer of Sevilla attacking midfielder Ruben Vargas.

The Yorkshire outfit have just completed a deal to land Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton after his stint with Chelsea was cut short.

And now reports in Spain claim that another major signing could also be imminent for Leeds as they close in on Vargas.

The Switzerland international has shown moments of quality during his time in La Liga, and it looks like he could be a smart addition to Daniel Farke’s squad.

Ruben Vargas of Sevilla during the pre-match warm-up
Ruben Vargas of Sevilla during the pre-match warm-up (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Leeds building strong squad as they look to seal Premier League survival

Leeds look to be aiming for a strong transfer window in order to further bolster this side that now looks to be in a good position to survive in the Premier League.

LUFC were promoted from the Championship last season and in recent times it’s proven a major struggle for the newly-promoted sides to avoid going straight back down.

More Stories / Latest News
Unai Emery and the Real Madrid logo
Unai Emery wants Villa to sign Real Madrid star after missing out on Conor Gallagher
Newcastle's Eddie Howe and yellow 'breaking news' banner
Newcastle United in talks to sign versatile England international
Man United and Man City flags
Man United & Man City ‘keeping close tabs’ on 22-year-old Premier League star

However, even if Burnley look unlikely to escape that fate, both Leeds and Sunderland have had surprisingly good seasons and should now stay up as the likes of Wolves and West Ham struggle.

If Farke can land talents like Buonanotte and Vargas that should only help the club’s cause both this season and for the long run as they look to solidify their top flight status.

Vargas had also been linked with other Premier League clubs such as Tottenham and Aston Villa, so this would really represent quite a coup by Leeds if they pull it off.

More Stories Daniel Farke Facundo Buonanotte Ruben Vargas

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *