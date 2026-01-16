Leeds in pole position to sign £9m La Liga star straight after Buonanotte

Daniel Farke could be bringing a new signing to Leeds United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly emerging as the favourites for the £9m transfer of Sevilla attacking midfielder Ruben Vargas.

The Yorkshire outfit have just completed a deal to land Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton after his stint with Chelsea was cut short.

And now reports in Spain claim that another major signing could also be imminent for Leeds as they close in on Vargas.

The Switzerland international has shown moments of quality during his time in La Liga, and it looks like he could be a smart addition to Daniel Farke’s squad.

Leeds building strong squad as they look to seal Premier League survival

Leeds look to be aiming for a strong transfer window in order to further bolster this side that now looks to be in a good position to survive in the Premier League.

LUFC were promoted from the Championship last season and in recent times it’s proven a major struggle for the newly-promoted sides to avoid going straight back down.

However, even if Burnley look unlikely to escape that fate, both Leeds and Sunderland have had surprisingly good seasons and should now stay up as the likes of Wolves and West Ham struggle.

If Farke can land talents like Buonanotte and Vargas that should only help the club’s cause both this season and for the long run as they look to solidify their top flight status.

Vargas had also been linked with other Premier League clubs such as Tottenham and Aston Villa, so this would really represent quite a coup by Leeds if they pull it off.