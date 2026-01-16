Expert hands Liverpool major boost in pursuit of £50m transfer

Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly look to have been given a significant boost in their pursuit of the transfer of Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

The Reds have been following Schlotterbeck for some time now, with the Germany international likely to cost around £50m, as per a recent report from TEAMtalk.

Now Christian Falk has written in his latest CF Bayern Insider column about Bayern Munich seemingly cooling their interest in Schlotterbeck.

It seems Falk still expects that the 26-year-old could be on the move, with the journalist mentioning the Premier League as another possible destination.

For Bayern, however, it now looks unlikely as Schlotterbeck is supposedly too expensive, though that probably won’t be an issue for Liverpool, who had a major spending spree last summer.

“It is TRUE: Bayern’s interest in Nico Schlotterbeck has cooled,” Falk wrote. “He’s too expensive at the moment if Dayot Upamecano ends up signing his new contract.

“Schlotterbeck would like this move – his family contains quite a few Bayern supporters – but no, FC Bayern won’t go for him at the moment.

“So we have to keep an eye on England and the Premier League and wait and see what the clubs there are planning on doing.

“The Germany international said he wants to win titles and silverware, but I don’t think it’s possible with Borussia Dortmund at the moment. If he wants to win titles – he probably needs a transfer! But Bayern, I’m afraid, aren’t an option at this point in time.”

Liverpool need a major defensive signing like Nico Schlotterbeck

LFC spent vast sums on the likes of Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike last summer, so in theory that should be enough incomings in attack.

Now the focus surely needs to be on strengthening in defence after a disappointing season in which they’ve conceded 28 goals in 21 league games – double the amount of league leaders Arsenal, and more than Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Tottenham, and Everton.

It seems clear that a signing like Schlotterbeck is needed at Anfield to give Arne Slot a long-term successor to the ageing Virgil van Dijk.

There’s also the issue of Ibrahima Konate, who is coming towards the end of his contract and who could need replacing if he ends up deciding to leave on a free transfer.