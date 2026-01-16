Boost for Liverpool & Chelsea as club cool interest in exciting transfer deal

Malick Fofana in action for Belgium (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea have been given a boost as Bayern Munich no longer seem to be planning a transfer move for Lyon winger Malick Fofana.

According to Christian Falk, writing in his exclusive column for CF Bayern Insider, Bayern looked at Fofana in the past but are not currently planning to follow through on that interest.

We’ve previously been informed of big clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea looking at Fofana, and this latest update will surely be music to their ears.

The talented young Belgium international looks like he could surely be one to watch on the market in the near future as Lyon also often tend to sell their best talents if the money’s right.

Malick Fofana transfer latest as Bayern cool interest

Discussing the Fofana to Bayern links, Falk wrote: “It is NOT TRUE: Bayern are considering signing Malick Fofana.

“It’s true that Bayern did have the Belgian on the list. They had scouts at Lyon watching him, but in the end, they decided not to go for this player.

“Bayern Munich will still recruit for this position and spend the most money here in the summer. There are several names on the shortlist. They’re looking to secure some competition for Luis Diaz, as they don’t have enough on the left wing.”

Where next for Malick Fofana?

Fofana seems far too good to stay at Lyon for much longer, and it could be that the Premier League will be his next destination.

The 20-year-old looks like he has a big future in the game, and his profile could be perfect for Chelsea, who have focused so much on recruiting and developing elite young players in recent times.

Liverpool might also do well to invest in Fofana as they might soon need to think about freshening up their attack after a major dip in form from the ageing Mohamed Salah, while summer signings like Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak have been a little disappointing.