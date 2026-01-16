Just In: Man City make progress to sign Arsenal and Liverpool defensive target

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester City have taken a major step forward in their pursuit of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that a “big approach” has been made in the last 12 hours.

The Premier League giants have now presented a significant contract proposal to the England international.

City are “ready to proceed” with Palace as well, placing the deal firmly in advanced territory.

Man City move quickly after defensive crisis

Pep Guardiola’s urgency stems from the injuries suffered by Rúben Dias and Joško Gvardiol, both of whom are sidelined for several weeks.

With the club battling on multiple fronts, including the Premier League title race, Champions League and domestic cups, City cannot afford to enter the second half of the season short in central defense.

Guéhi, 25, has emerged as the ideal solution. His contract expires in the summer and he has already informed Palace he will not be signing an extension, putting the Eagles under pressure to cash in now rather than lose him for free.

That situation has made the England defender available at what sources call a bargain price.

Guardiola is ready to show ambition in the window

The proposal is to have convinced the player that Man City is the most attractive project among his suitors, a list that includes Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal.

Guardiola is also believed to be a huge admirer of Guéhi’s experience and talent.

While nothing is signed yet, all indications point toward progress. Man City are making progress, Guéhi seems interested and Palace are open to the sale.

With just weeks left in the January window, Man City are moving fast and the feeling around the deal is increasingly optimistic.

