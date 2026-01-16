Here we go: Arsenal & Liverpool transfer target "has accepted" £20m Man City transfer - Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City FC (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Manchester City reportedly look to be closing in on the £20m transfer of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The England international has “accepted” the offer from Man City, rejecting the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool, who had also been in the mix for his signature, albeit for the summer when he would have become a free agent.

City had been keen to move quickly for Guehi, however, and it looks like the 25-year-old has now settled on a move to the Etihad Stadium after initially looking like he was leaning towards running his contract down.

See below for details as Romano has now given Guehi’s City move his trademark “here we go”…

?? BREAKING: Marc Guehi to Manchester City, HERE WE GO! ? Official proposal accepted by Crystal Palace right now — understand fee will be around £20m. Guehi has ACCEPTED move to #MCFC. Exclusive story, now confirmed. ? pic.twitter.com/Vo4bKmyzCU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2026

“BREAKING: Marc Guehi to Manchester City, HERE WE GO! Official proposal accepted by Crystal Palace right now — understand fee will be around £20m. Guehi has ACCEPTED move to #MCFC. Exclusive story, now confirmed,” Romano posted on X.

Romano had recently been among the sources to link Guehi with Arsenal, whilst reporting on Liverpool’s ongoing interest since the summer.

“Mikel Arteta really believes he’s a top player, but Arsenal also have many players in that position. And so that’s a point,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Then there is general interest from Liverpool. They had a deal agreed last summer … Liverpool remain absolutely interested in Marc Guehi and so it’s going to be one to watch for sure.”

He also previously said of Guehi: “I can tell you: The real intention of the player has always been to move in the summer on a free transfer.

“It’s on the player, and his plan has always been to move in the summer on a free.”

Marc Guehi to solve Man City defensive crisis

City really needed the signing of Guehi this winter after recent injuries to Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias left them short of depth in central defence.

The former Chelsea youngster would surely not have been guaranteed that kind of regular starting role at Arsenal due to the presence of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

It’s a major blow for Liverpool, though, who came so close to signing Guehi in the summer and who still look in need of more signings to bolster their options at the back.

Virgil van Dijk is not getting any younger, while Ibrahima Konate is close to becoming a free agent, so might soon need replacing.