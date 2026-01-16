Man United identify Premier League defender as Maguire's replacement

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have identified Nottingham Forest defender Murillo as a top target for their summer rebuild, with the club determined to strengthen a back line that has struggled throughout the season.

According to the Daily Mail, United see the Brazilian centre-back as an ideal long-term replacement for Harry Maguire, who is set to leave Old Trafford after seven years at the club.

The Red Devils have kept just two clean sheets all season, both at Old Trafford, showing the urgent need for defensive reinforcements.

Injuries, inconsistency, and a lack of cohesion have characterised United’s defensive performances, prompting the recruitment department to shift focus heavily toward centre-backs for the upcoming window.

Murillo has impressed scouts at Man United

Murillo, with his combination of composure and ball-playing quality, has quickly emerged as one of the Premier League’s most promising young defenders.

Scouts at United have monitored him extensively over the past year and believe he fits the modern profile required to elevate the back line.

Mick Brown has described the Forest defender as ‘very, very effective’ for his defensive abilities.

Statistic Premier League Europa League All Competitions Matches Played 15 5 21 Goals 1 0 1 Assists 0 0 0 Clean Sheets 2 1 3 Pass Completion 85% 82% 84% Yellow Cards 3 1 4 Tackles Won 12 4 16

Murillo open to a summer move and interest is growing

The 23-year-old Brazilian is reportedly open to leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of the season, with several top clubs across England and Europe also tracking his situation.

As a left-footed centre-back, a highly valuable commodity in world football, Murillo is expected to attract intense competition if Forest indicate a willingness to negotiate.

His contractual situation strengthens Forest’s negotiating position. Murillo still has three-and-a-half years remaining on his deal, meaning any transfer would likely command a massive fee.

