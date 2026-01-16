Manchester United logo close-up (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Atlético Madrid have emerged as serious contenders in the race to sign João Gomes, joining Manchester United and Napoli in pursuit of the highly rated Wolves midfielder, according to ESPN Brasil.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has become one of the most sought-after midfielders in the Premier League, and with Wolves rooted to the bottom of the table and staring at relegation, a summer exit now appears inevitable.

Atlético step forward After Gallagher’s departure

Following the £35 million sale of Conor Gallagher to Tottenham, Atlético Madrid are actively seeking a new central midfielder capable of adding intensity, defensive strength, and ball-carrying quality to Diego Simeone’s side. Gomes fits that profile perfectly.

Atlético not only admire his athleticism and work rate but also appreciate his ability to break up play and transition quickly, traits foundational to Simeone’s midfield philosophy.

With fresh funds available from Gallagher’s departure, Atlético are financially equipped to make a competitive offer, either in January or at the end of the season.

Man United have been monitoring Gomes for several months.

With Casemiro likely to leave Old Trafford this summer and Manuel Ugarte failing to meet expectations so far, United are preparing for a major midfield rebuild.

Man United view Gomes as a long-term midfield anchor

United would prefer a summer deal, but Atlético’s growing interest could push them to engage earlier than planned to avoid being outpaced.

Wolves sit at the bottom of the Premier League, and internal sources expect multiple departures if relegation is confirmed.

Gomes, who has been one of the club’s most consistent performers this season, is widely expected to attract bids in the £35-£45 million range.

Wolves will likely try to hold onto him until the summer to maximise value, but Atlético’s growing urgency could tempt them into negotiations as early as this month.

