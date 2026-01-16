Top Manchester United target confirms he'll be leaving current club this summer

Oliver Glasner is leaving Crystal Palace (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed he will be leaving the club this summer as he’s informed them he won’t be signing a new contract.

Our sources tell us Glasner is the favourite for the Manchester United job after an impressive stint at Selhurst Park, and it’s now confirmed that he’ll be available.

The Austrian tactician is one of a number of candidates Man Utd will consider, but he’s got great pedigree having succeeded in the Premier League already.

Glasner has turned Palace into a far more consistent top half side, and most notably helped the south London club win silverware for the very first time last season with a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Oliver Glasner confirms Crystal Palace exit

As quoted by BBC Sport, Glasner today confirmed: “A decision has already been taken, months ago. I had a meeting with Steve [Parish] in October, the international break.

“We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract. We agreed at the time it was the best to keep it between us. It’s the best that we could do that and keep it confidential for three months.

“But now it’s important to have clarity, and we had a very busy schedule so that’s why we didn’t want to talk about it. Steve and I want the best for Crystal Palace.”

Oliver Glasner Wins Draws Losses Win % Crystal Palace 41 29 25 43.16

Should Oliver Glasner be next Manchester United manager?

Glasner leaving Palace is surely no surprise, as he looks like he’s capable of making the step up to a bigger club.

United need a new manager after recently sacking Ruben Amorim, with former player Michael Carrick brought in as interim manager until the end of the season.

Glasner looks like he could have the qualities to help United improve after their recent struggles, but of course it’s always hard to predict how a manager will cope with the pressure of such a high-profile job.