Sources: Chelsea & Man United are interested in €60 million goalkeeper

Chelsea and Manchester United flags (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

AS Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar is attracting attention from some of the top Premier League clubs, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The 26-year-old Serbian international, who has blossomed at AS Roma after joining on a free transfer in 2022, is now being monitored by Chelsea and Manchester United.

With a contract running until 2030, Roma are under no pressure to sell and early discussions suggest a valuation in the region of €60 million, instantly making Svilar one of the most expensive keepers on the market.

The goalkeeper has made 27 appearances for the Italian side in all competitions this season.

Once considered a promising but inconsistent talent during his Benfica days, Svilar has reinvented himself in Serie A.

Chelsea searching replacement after Sanchez setbacks

Chelsea’s frustrations with Robert Sánchez are clear to see. Even in the recent EFL Cup semifinal against Arsenal, the goalkeeper made two high profile errors which both lead to goals from the Gunners.

While Chelsea admire Svilar, a €60m January deal is highly unlikely due to FFP restrictions and competing transfer priorities in midfield and attack.

A summer approach, with more time to negotiate and spread payments, is a far more realistic scenario.

Man United need a new No.1 goalkeeper

Man United are planning a major overhaul of their goalkeeping department in the summer.

There is growing expectation that both Altay Bayındır and André Onana could leave permanently, especially with the latter attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

Although they signed Senne Lammens last summer, they are not fully convinced by his performances this season.

United want a long-term, stable first-choice goalkeeper, someone capable of competing at Champions League level for the next 7-8 years.

Svilar’s price tag could be a cause of concern

Svilar fits that description perfectly. However, his €60m price tag could complicate matters, with United prioritising reinforcement in midfield and defense.

Roma know they possess a valuable asset. Having signed Svilar for free, any sale near the €60m mark would be seen as extraordinary business.

With the goalkeeper market expected to explode in 2026 as several top clubs search for new No.1s, Roma believe they are in a strong negotiating position.

Chelsea ready to make January centre-back signing with two targets named