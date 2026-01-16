Man United confident of winning race to sign "absolutely wonderful" PL talent

Carlos Baleba and Ryan Gravenberch (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly growing increasingly confident of sealing the summer transfer of Brighton central midfielder Carlos Baleba.

The talented young Cameroon international has also been of interest to the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham in recent times.

Still, it now looks promising for Man Utd as they’re said to be growing in confidence of landing their top target, according to the Sun.

The Red Devils have been tracking Baleba for some time, and the report suggests that they may now face less competition for his signature as his stock is seen as having fallen slightly.

Carlos Baleba transfer could still be good business by Manchester United

There’s no doubt Baleba has been slightly less impressive with some of his performances this season, but he’s still young enough to turn things around and have a fine career.

The 22-year-old is seemingly still firmly part of United’s plans, and it’s looking good for them ahead of a deal in the summer.

Still, it may also be that other names will come into the picture, with Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson also strongly linked by the Daily Mail and others.

Baleba might be a bit of a gamble, but if MUFC bring in the right manager and build a stronger squad next season there’s surely still every chance he could make a positive impact at Old Trafford.

Brighton to lose more star names?

Brighton have sold top players like Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro, Marc Cucurella, Alexis Mac Allister, Ben White, and Leandro Trossard to bigger clubs in recent years.

It now looks like the Seagulls could see another top talent poached as Baleba attracts interest from United and others.

Overall, though, this strategy has worked well for them as they so often seem to be able to replace their best players on the cheap through smart scouting and recruitment.