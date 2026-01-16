What Man United players feel about Carrick's training sessions at the club

Michael Carrick has made an immediate and powerful impression on the Manchester United squad, with several players reportedly “blown away” by his training sessions and tactical demands, according to a trusted source on X.

The former United midfielder, appointed as interim manager until the end of the season, has wasted no time implementing a new level of intensity and clarity that has quickly resonated inside the dressing room.

Players are said to be “hugely impressed” with Carrick’s approach, particularly the detail and structure he brings to tactical meetings.

Sessions at Carrington have become sharper, more focused, and more personalised, with the coaching staff placing greater emphasis on positional play, game intelligence and pressing triggers.

Carrick’s tactical briefings have the entire squad “on high alert”, with players noting how clearly he communicates game plans and how effectively he sets expectations for every phase of play.

Carrick’s appointment after Amorim exit

The former club midfielder stepped in following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, whose tenure unravelled amid poor form, tactical confusion and friction with senior club figures.

United’s hierarchy decided that an interim solution was the safest course of action for the remainder of the campaign, giving them time to conduct a thorough managerial search before the summer.

Carrick, who previously impressed during his brief caretaker spell in 2021 and later enhanced his reputation by transforming Middlesbrough into one of the Championship’s most versatile sides, was quickly identified as a steady, intelligent figure to stabilise the team.

English manager has made instant impact at Man United

His return has already changed the mood at Carrington. Training intensity has increased, sessions are more structured.

Despite the turbulent season, Man United still believe Champions League qualification is attainable.

Currently outside the top four, Carrick has been tasked with restoring confidence, stabilising performances, and creating a clear identity on the pitch, all vital to putting United back in the race.

