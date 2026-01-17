Arsenal now set to target £120m double transfer after development in last 24 hours

Nathaniel Brown celebrates with his Eintracht Frankfurt teammates (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Arsenal are now reportedly set to switch their focus to Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown and Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

As per our recent report via the Daily Briefing, the Gunners have Brown and Diomande on their list of targets in defence.

Arsenal were also interested in Marc Guehi and Jeremy Jacquet as well, but those two players now look to be out of reach after developments in the last 24 hours.

It surely won’t have gone unnoticed that Arsenal have quickly missed out on two targets as Guehi is set to join Manchester City for £20m while Chelsea are in talks over Jacquet.

Arsenal looking to make changes in defence in upcoming transfer windows

Arsenal have been busy in the transfer market in recent times, bringing in two defenders in Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie last summer.

Riccardo Calafiori joined the summer before that, but it seems AFC aren’t done yet, with Diomande and Brown set to be targeted.

This could point towards players leaving, with Ben White no longer playing regularly and attracting interest from Everton, according to football.london.

It’s also been speculated for some time that Myles Lewis-Skelly might also shift from being an option at left-back.

The talented teenager did well at left-back last season, but started out as a midfielder in Arsenal’s academy, so could end up playing that role for the first-team in the near future.

There are already signs that Arteta has lost faith in Lewis-Skelly in defence, having started Jurrien Timber on the left-hand side in the win away to Chelsea in midweek.

Given how much Lewis-Skelly played last season, it was a bit of a surprise that he didn’t get the nod while both Calafiori and Hincapie were out.

All in all, this could mean there’s room for both Brown and Diomande to come in and give Arsenal extra depth – something that’s clearly important to Arteta after so many recent struggles with injuries to key players.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have missed a lot of games this season, but Arsenal’s defensive depth means it hasn’t really hurt them too much so far.

Diomande has a £70m release clause at Sporting, while Brown is likely to cost around £50m.