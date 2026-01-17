Report: Arsenal rival Bayern Munich for transfer of wonderkid compared to Pedri

Arsenal are eyeing a young gem (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly up against Bayern Munich for the potential transfer of highly-rated Serbian wonderkid Vasilije Kostov, who has drawn comparisons with Barcelona’s Pedri.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has already made 26 first-team appearances for Red Star Belgrade and has won cap for Serbia’s senior national team.

According to the Sun, Arsenal are now tracking Kostov after his impressive contribution of six goals and five assists for Red Star Belgrade.

Still, the Gunners most likely won’t be alone in pursuing this extremely highly regarded young talent, who looks like he surely has a big future in the game.

Arsenal could sign Vasilije Kostov for bargain £17m transfer fee

The report goes on to suggest that Kostov could be on the move in the summer for an asking price of just £17m.

Still, the Serbia international being available for so cheap will also surely just lead other clubs to joining the race for his signature.

Arsenal and Bayern seem to be the main names being linked with Kostov at the moment, but the report also cites previous links with Barcelona.

Capable of playing out wide or centrally, Kostov looks like he could have an immediate impact at the Emirates Stadium as an alternative to the likes of Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze.

Arsenal set for more transfer spending?

Arsenal had a busy summer last year as they brought in Eze, Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Piero Hincapie, Cristhian Mosquera, Christian Norgaard, and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Most of these signings have been additions to make an impact straight away for Mikel Arteta’s side, but investing in someone like Kostov could also be a good idea for the long term.

The north London giants have often built around young players in the past, and it’s served them well as the likes of William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have grown into key first-team players.

Kostov could eventually do the same, so it will be interesting to see if they make him a priority in the near future.