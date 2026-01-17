"In active talks" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea's move for Arsenal transfer target

Liam Rosenior and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea are in active talks over signing a new centre-back this January, with Rennes youngster Jeremy Jacquet on their list.

Posting on his official account on X, Romano says Chelsea have three main targets in central defence this winter, and are working on bringing one of these names in.

See below for details as Romano lists Jacquet as one of Chelsea’s targets, though it remains to be seen if the Frenchman is their top priority for now or if they’ll make more concrete efforts to land one of the other two unnamed targets…

Fabrizio Romano on Jeremy Jacquet to Chelsea

?? Chelsea are in active talks since start of the week to get new centre back in January, important immediate addition. Jeremy Jacquet has been on shortlist since July and remains one of the three names on #CFC list for January. Decision on new CB, soon. pic.twitter.com/9TI02wr2o2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2026

“Chelsea are in active talks since start of the week to get new centre back in January, important immediate addition,” Romano said.

“Jeremy Jacquet has been on shortlist since July and remains one of the three names on #CFC list for January. Decision on new CB, soon.”

Chelsea rival Arsenal for Jeremy Jacquet transfer

Arsenal are big fans of Jacquet as well, as we’ve previously reported, so it will be interesting to see where the talented 20-year-old ends up moving next.

It’s fair to say that the Gunners’ project looks a bit more tempting right now as Mikel Arteta’s side look a lot closer to winning major trophies, while Chelsea aren’t even looking guaranteed a top four spot this season.

Still, Chelsea might also be the better option for Jacquet at this stage of his career as he’ll want to be playing regular first-team football.

The Blues have shown their commitment to trusting and developing youngsters, whereas there’d be a lot of competition from more proven defensive players at Arsenal.

It’s hard to see Jacquet getting into Arteta’s line up ahead of the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes any time soon, whereas he’d be an obvious upgrade on Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo at Chelsea.